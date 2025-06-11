Striving For All Celebrates Young Minds Advancing in Tech and Leadership at its Thrive Center in Douala

Striving For All (SFA), a non-governmental organization dedicated to inclusive education, recently celebrated the milestone achievement of nearly 100 high school students from its 2024–2025 Youth Development Program at the Thrive Center in Douala. Offered entirely free of charge, the program supports underserved youth with a transformative experience focused on digital skills, leadership, and career readiness. The celebration, held on April 19, 2025, brought together educators, families, and local leaders to honor student progress and highlight the collaborative spirit of the center’s close-knit learning environment.

Since its launch in 2023, the Thrive Center has become a model of educational excellence, delivering equitable access to high-quality training in both technical and soft skills. With a holistic learning approach, SFA empowers students to grow personally and professionally, preparing them to become agents of change in their communities. To date, the organization has welcomed and trained nearly 400 children.

LA SUITE APRÈS LA PUBLICITÉ





Comprehensive Training with Real-World Impact

Students engaged in a well-rounded curriculum that merged technical learning with personal and professional development. Core subjects included digital literacy, programming, network administration, professional English, and office productivity tools. They also participated in environmental and entrepreneurial projects that fostered leadership, teamwork, and real-world application of their skills.

A dedicated focus on gender inclusion was emphasized through the Girls in Tech initiative, developed in partnership with Technovation, a global nonprofit that inspires girls to become tech leaders and entrepreneurs. The program empowered participants to explore user-centered design, block-based programming, and digital entrepreneurship. Several students created innovative, technology-based solutions to real-world challenges—paving the way for increased inclusion of women in the tech industry.

Strong Community Support and Deserved Recognition

“You’ve taken a powerful step toward your future. We believe in your potential to create lasting impact, and we’re proud to support your journey with skills that matter,” said Geneviève Ngambia, Founder and CEO of Striving For All, as she addressed the students during the ceremony.

Echoing her message, Regional Education Manager Emmanuel Elouti and SFA Ambassador Prince Soffack Maurice commended the students for their determination and emphasized the importance of making technology education accessible to all.

“Before joining Thrive, I didn’t think tech was for people like me, but now, I can build websites, speak confidently, and I feel ready to pursue a career in technology,” reflected one student participant.

Representatives from partner schools, including Lycée Joss and Lycée de New Bell, attended to show their ongoing support. Students were recognized for their academic performance, creativity, and engagement—highlighting the vital role of families, mentors, and educators in their success. In particular, top-performing students across disciplines were honored with special prizes for their outstanding achievements, reinforcing the program’s commitment to excellence and motivation.

Next Steps: 2025 Summer Program and Junior Internship Launch

Striving For All will launch its 2025 Summer Program from June 14 to August 16. Teens and young adults interested in participating are encouraged to visit the SFA website, explore the education section, and apply online.

Additionally, the top five students from each course were interviewed, and the most outstanding candidates have been selected for the Junior Internship Program—a 10-week initiative offering hands-on experience and mentorship to help deepen their technical and leadership capabilities. We look forward to seeing how these young talents apply their knowledge in real-world contexts.

Partner With Us

Striving For All welcomes businesses, foundations, and organizations to join its mission of expanding access to inclusive, high-quality education for youth across Cameroon. Your support can help amplify the impact of programs like the Youth Development and Junior Internship initiatives—empowering more students with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed.

To explore partnership opportunities Partner with Us.

About Striving For All

Striving For All is a nonprofit organization working to provide equitable education and healthcare opportunities for children and youth in underserved regions. Established in 2019 and based in the United States, SFA operates internationally. Through its Thrive Center in Douala, SFA offers digital, environmental, and leadership training programs that prepare young learners to succeed in the modern world.

For more information, visit: www.strivingforall.org

Media Contact

Phone: +237 691096320

Email: info@strivingforall.org

Website: www.strivingforall.org

Follow us on social media: